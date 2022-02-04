Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $833.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

