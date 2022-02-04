Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.42 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $833.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.