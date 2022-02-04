Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Repay reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 344,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,563. Repay has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

