Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $158.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.81 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $142.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $548.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $549.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $585.93 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 218.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

