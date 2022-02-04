Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.94 Million

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report sales of $137.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.77 million. WesBanco posted sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $555.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $563.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $580.93 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $595.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

