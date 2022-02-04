Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $419.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.39 million to $420.74 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

