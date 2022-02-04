Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $46.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $201.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $206.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

