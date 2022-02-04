Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

