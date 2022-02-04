Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce sales of $199.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.10 million and the highest is $209.01 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $739.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $749.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $859.08 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $920.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.03 on Friday. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.27 million, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth $150,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

