Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

