Brokers Issue Forecasts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $327.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

