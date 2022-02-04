Brokers Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

GGG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Graco by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.