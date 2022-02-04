Brokers Offer Predictions for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $50.62 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

