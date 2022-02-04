Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$22.79 and a 1 year high of C$52.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$13.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.