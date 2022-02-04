Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 244,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,595. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $729,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 225.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,121 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

