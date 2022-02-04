Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,460,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,290,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

