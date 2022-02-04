BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BRP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BRP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 71,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68. BRP has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.