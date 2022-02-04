Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bruker by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.