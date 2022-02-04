BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.86

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.86 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 190.60 ($2.56). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 186.05 ($2.50), with a volume of 38,001,727 shares changing hands.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.