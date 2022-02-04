Burency Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $343,645.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00112043 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

BUY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

