Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.02% of Business First Bancshares worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.22 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

