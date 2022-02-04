Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $46.61 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $46.61 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00290487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,732,754,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,948,781 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

