C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $98.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $101.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $5,808,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

