Cabot Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cabot stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cabot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

