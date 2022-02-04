CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 71.40. CAE has a one year low of C$29.40 and a one year high of C$42.43.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

