CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million.
Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 71.40. CAE has a one year low of C$29.40 and a one year high of C$42.43.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.