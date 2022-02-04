Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 245

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216.43 ($2.91).

CNE stock opened at GBX 206.60 ($2.78) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.02.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

