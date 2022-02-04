Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 2,100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $9,427,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA stock opened at $250.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

