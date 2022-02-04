Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 27,326 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of LDOS opened at $89.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.