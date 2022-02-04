Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total value of $12,732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,800 shares of company stock worth $152,313,158. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

