Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $166.52 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.23.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.