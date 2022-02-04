Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 168,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,533,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

