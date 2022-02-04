Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.17 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 55.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

