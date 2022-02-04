Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $329.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.64. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.29 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

