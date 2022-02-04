Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

