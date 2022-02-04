Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 174,100 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 64.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 870,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE WU opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.