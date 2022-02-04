Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

LHX stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

