Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $20.93. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $547.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.