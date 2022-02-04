Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.78 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $35,432.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.61 or 0.07476208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

