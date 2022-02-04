Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $43,275.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.89 or 0.07274239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00070959 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

