Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

