Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

CPT stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

