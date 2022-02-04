Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 228

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 276 ($3.71) to GBX 228 ($3.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JFHHF remained flat at $$3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

