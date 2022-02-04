Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.61

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as high as C$15.27. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 140,270 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.0626477 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

