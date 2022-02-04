Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 263,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 152,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

