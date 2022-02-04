Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $31.95. Canada Goose shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 2,585 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $312,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

