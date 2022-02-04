Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Canfor has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.