Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.62

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.89. Canoo shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 15,326 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

