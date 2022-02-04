Capital One Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.
Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $19.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
NYSE COF traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.87. 58,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,412. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $107.86 and a 1-year high of $177.95.
COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.