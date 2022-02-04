Capital One Financial Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

