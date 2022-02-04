Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Buys $36,990.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CFFN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 577,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

