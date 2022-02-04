Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,448. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

